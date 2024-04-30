Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

