Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 31884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 2,966,883 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,106,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 1,505,488 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

