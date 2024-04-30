Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,981,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 5,758,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,453.3 days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

NNFSF opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

See Also

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

