Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $505.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.