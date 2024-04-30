TFI International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TFI International has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in TFI International by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

