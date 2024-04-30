iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 287,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,672,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 196,239 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,685,000 after buying an additional 184,115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.