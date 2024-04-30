3,478 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

