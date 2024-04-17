Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.10. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 43,610 shares traded.

AUTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,328,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,793,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

