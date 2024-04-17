GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

GEV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE GEV opened at $130.04 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

