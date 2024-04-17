Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,821 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. 1,644,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.