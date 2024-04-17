Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys 49 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $7,280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,025. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

