First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of TSE FN traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.19. 3,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
