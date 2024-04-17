Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 87,948 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,948 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 120,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $47.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.