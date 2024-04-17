Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.46. 518,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

