holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $56,588.73 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,926,890 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01306079 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $77,360.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

