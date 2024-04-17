Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 467 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.26. 734,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

