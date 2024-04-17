Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Boosted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

