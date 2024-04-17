Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $209,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of FE opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

