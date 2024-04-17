Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 192,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

