Investors Research Corp Has $38,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $9,519,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

