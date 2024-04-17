iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

