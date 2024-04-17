JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPEF opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $544.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

