Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Drops By 10.2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

36Kr Price Performance

Shares of KRKR opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

