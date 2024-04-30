Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,473 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Alphabet by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.