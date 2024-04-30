Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 84,324 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Daktronics worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 581,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 209,833 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 43,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $438.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAKT

About Daktronics

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.