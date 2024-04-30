Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

