Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,597. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $151,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 116,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

