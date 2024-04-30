Citigroup Raises Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $28.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 58,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,818. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 43,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $2,628,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

