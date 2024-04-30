Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Alphabet by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.