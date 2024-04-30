Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 1,210,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

