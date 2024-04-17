JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1,392.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,679 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 1.33% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JVAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $802.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $41.73.
About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.
