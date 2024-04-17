Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Hits $104.21

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $104.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00054263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.