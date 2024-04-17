Keel Point LLC Takes $233,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQV opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

