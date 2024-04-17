Maiar DEX Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $53,214.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,657.21 or 0.99776219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012441 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000489 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $67,899.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.