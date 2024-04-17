Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $94.26.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
