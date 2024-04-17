SVB Wealth LLC Sells 13,061 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,442 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,350 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

EA stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

