Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.03. 599,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

