Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.48.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $617.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.65 and a 200-day moving average of $510.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $267.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

