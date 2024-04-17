IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at IQVIA
In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of IQV stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.33.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.