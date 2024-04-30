Coin98 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.63 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $192.12 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,333,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

