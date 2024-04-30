AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 1,852,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,786,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230,265 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

