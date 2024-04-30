United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $147.87. Approximately 477,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,262,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $603,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 134.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

