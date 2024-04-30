Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Decreases By 15.3%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 400,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepGen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get PepGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEPG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PepGen

In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,557,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,212,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,667,464.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in PepGen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. PepGen has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.54.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.