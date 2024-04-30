Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Renalytix Stock Up 2.5 %
RNLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 564,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.03.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,736.47%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
