Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RNLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 564,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.03.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,736.47%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 846,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

