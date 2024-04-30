Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.4%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.55 and last traded at $162.32. 1,161,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,857,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,865 shares of company stock worth $9,009,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

