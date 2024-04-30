NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 365,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NMTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 66,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,616. The company has a market cap of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.81. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 478.41% and a negative return on equity of 267.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:NMTC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

