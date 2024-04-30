Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Sells $1,927,170.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ENVA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 236,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $65.00.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
