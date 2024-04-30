Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Acquires 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,280.62).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 28th, Julie McEwan bought 27,856 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.08 ($6,298.30).
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 26,386 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £5,013.34 ($6,297.37).

Hostmore Price Performance

Shares of MORE stock traded up GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,698. The company has a market capitalization of £26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.19. Hostmore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20.

About Hostmore

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.