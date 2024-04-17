Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08), with a volume of 3766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.09 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.21. The firm has a market cap of £928,359.00, a P/E ratio of 0.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

