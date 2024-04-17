Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

